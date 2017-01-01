Tapophone is our take on minimal rhythmic games, with an emphasis on melodies and real feeling of playing the tunes. We did our best to arrange the songs in a way that you tap the notes like you are playing real notes, not just pushing some randomly scattered buttons – almost like when you drum your fingers with a favorite song on radio.

We have prepared more than 120 songs in different genres from Classical to Folk to Electronic, all in high quality shape. In Tapophone, you can play a relaxing song before sleep, or entertain friends at a weekend party. It’s all up to you!